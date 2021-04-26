Girl gets chop for second time

A LITTLE girl has had her hair cut for charity for the second time in three years.

Jessica Dingle, eight, donated 20cm of her dark brown hair to the Little Princess Trust in July 2018 after meeting a girl at Wexham Park Hospital with alopecia.

The trust makes wigs for children who have lost their own hair as a side effect of chemotherapy.

Apart from having her fringe trimmed, her hair has not been cut since and Jessica, who attends Sacred Heart Primary School, wanted to make another donation.

Her mother Victoria, 42, said she was incredibly proud of her and that she already had her heart set on a third charity haircut.

A family friend visited their home in Luker Avenue on April 12, the first day hairdressers were allowed to return under coronavirus rules, to have another 25cm removed in the garden.

Mrs Dingle said: “Jessica had said that she wanted to donate some hair again and because she has very thick hair, they get quite a substantial amount from her and it makes a massive difference.

“This all started when we went to the hospital for my rheumatoid arthritis. When kids are younger they can sometimes say something inappropriate, but she just played really nicely with this other girl.

“It was only when we got in the car that she asked me why she didn’t have any hair. She realised she had lots of hair and we talked about it, so she decided she wanted to donate some and help make a wig. It is great that at such a young age she just wants to think of others.”

Mrs Dingle, who has been a board member for Soha Housing for three years, said Jessica had learned a lot of these values through her time with 1st Wargrave Brownies.

In two years, she achieved 55 badges and was one of only a handful of girls in the UK to achieve a gold award, which requires children to earn all six “theme awards”.

Earlier this year, she raised £360 for Thames Valley Air Ambulance by reading 21 books in 21 days in memory of her grandmother, Sylvia Saint, who died after contracting coronavirus.

Mrs Dingle added: “Jessica is very kind and thoughtful. It is part of her Brownie promise to do a good deed and be kind and she has just gone with that. She also donates toys to charity.”

Jessica, who lives with her mother and step-father Chris Baughurst, a police officer, will receive another certificate from the Little Princess Trust.

She said: “It is hard having long hair because I can’t reach the bottom. When I had short hair, it was much easier to brush.

“I was excited about having it cut. I think it is kind and it makes other people smile and everyone should be kinder because it helps those that don’t have hair.”