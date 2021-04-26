Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
THE next Sonning Common Jumble Trail will take place on Sunday from 11.30am to 3pm.
Residents are asked to donate £5 to take part in the trail, which is organised by Jules Cook, and proceeds will go to the village primary school. A total of £100 was raised at December’s event.
To take part or to access the locations, visit the trail’s Facebook page or email socojumbletrail@gmail.com
26 April 2021
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
