THE next Sonning Common Jumble Trail will take place on Sunday from 11.30am to 3pm.

Residents are asked to donate £5 to take part in the trail, which is organised by Jules Cook, and proceeds will go to the village primary school. A total of £100 was raised at December’s event.

To take part or to access the locations, visit the trail’s Facebook page or email socojumbletrail@gmail.com