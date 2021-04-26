Birthday donations in memory of grandfather

A WOMAN raised £180 for a motor neurone disease charity by requesting donations on her birthday.

Kayleigh Isaac, who turned 22 on Sunday, set up the fundraiser on Facebook in memory of her grandfather Paul Grace, who died with the condition aged 64 almost two months ago.

Miss Isaac, who lives in Park Road, Henley, with her partner Andrew Huyton, said she was pleased to have beaten her £150 target and grateful to everybody who contributed.

Her grandfather, who lived in York Road, Henley, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease during the first coronavirus lockdown and had to stop working as a builder and labourer.

The illness, which has several different forms and is currently incurable, results in degeneration of the cells which govern voluntary movements within the body. It can cause them to spasm uncontrollably or become unusable, which results in muscles wasting away.

It generally worsens over time and some types can shorten people’s life expectancy by years or even months. It typically affects a maximum of four people in every 100,000, mostly in later life.

Miss Isaac celebrated her birthday outdoors at home with a small group of relatives including her mother Paula, of Gainsborough Road, Henley, who is a town councillor.

She is giving donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which campaigns for better access to care and funds research into possible treatments.

Miss Isaac said: “It was just a small occasion as there’s not much you can do at the moment and I wanted to take the opportunity to raise money for motor neurone disease.

“It’s such a life-changing diagnosis and after seeing my grandfather struggle, I’d like to think that treatments will be available in future.

“It was very scary for him and I hope one day we can stop others going through that or at least find a way of slowing the process down.

“It’s brilliant how much I raised so I’d like to thank everybody who supported it.”

Miss Isaac’s appeal closes on Sunday. To donate, visit facebook.com/donate/458732

845446407