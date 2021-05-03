Cake sale for charity

A CAKE sale organised by the Mount care home in Wargrave raised £186.40 for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The home in School Hill almost sold out of treats in less than an hour.

Staff sold 250 cupcakes as well as brownies, cookies, shortbread and waffles from a table outside the entrance to the car park.

The event was organised by activities co-ordinator Ann-Marie Moss and activities assistant Julie Cotton, who are part of the wellbeing team at the Mount.

Mrs Moss said: “It was amazing, the community really came out and supported us. We started just before the school rush and at one point we had a queue of about 30 people that went from the driveway all the way to the crossing.

“Our residents chose Guide Dogs as we sponsor a dog. The charity would normally do tea parties but we couldn’t do these with the covid restrictions. This was the next best thing.”

Guide Dogs for the Blind asked people to hold virtual tea parties this year owing to the covid restrictions.