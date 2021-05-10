THAMES Hospice is thrilled to announce that documentary maker and actor Ross Kemp, has agreed to become an official ambassador of the charity.

He already dedicates a huge amount of time to promoting the charity’s work.

Debbie Raven, chief executive of the charity, said: “We are so honoured to have Ross on board.

“His support makes an incredible difference; he brightens up so many lives and always injects a real buzz and excitement among our patients, staff and volunteers when he visits us.”

Ross said: “I am very proud to become an ambassador for Thames Hospice. It’s a very special place with incredibly inspiring staff and volunteers. I am always moved by the positive atmosphere, compassionate care and love during my visits.

“Their work is fundamental in supporting local families through the most traumatic time and it is my pleasure to continue to raise awareness of this wonderful charity and get involved with their fundraising efforts.”

The hospice, which serves the Henley area, is on the banks of Bray lake. For more information, visit https://thameshospice.org.uk

Stephanie Peters