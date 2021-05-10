Woodland charity walk

A GUIDED woodland walk in aid of Henley’s Bluebells day centre for people with dementia will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

Participants should meet at St Nicholas’ Church in Rotherfield Greys at 2pm.

The walk, staged in partnership with Pipsticks Walks and Walkers Are Welcome Henley, will take about two hours.

Places are limited due to coronavirus restrictions so advance registration is required at bluebellsdaycentre.org.uk

There is no charge but donations are encouraged.

The charity will resume its normal activities on Monday.