Poppy pins

COMMEMORATIVE pin badges to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion are available from the corner shop in Shiplake.

They are being sold for a minimum donation of £4 to help make up the shortfall in last year’s Poppy Appeal collections after coronavirus restrictions limited fundraising efforts.

