‘Everest’ challenge cyclists raise £42,000 for charity

MORE than 90 cyclists took part in a hill challenge which raised almost £42,000 for charity.

The Everesting Challenge took place from 1am on Sunday and involved riding up and down Watlington Hill for a total of 8,848m, the height of Mt Everest.

It was in aid of Maggie’s, a cancer charity based at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

The riders could choose if they wanted to cycle a “full Everest”, involving about 80 repetitions, or a “half Everest”. Starting at the hill top, the ride down and back up took about 15 minutes. The road was closed to traffic.

Six “full” riders started at 1am and “half” riders joined them from 5am, closely followed by team riders who set off at regular intervals throughout the morning.

Lucy Hooper, who lives at the bottom of the hill, was part of a team that completed 43 repetitions.

She said: “It was quite a tough challenge. ‘Everesting’ is hard but it’s nothing compared to the mountain that people living with cancer have to climb so I’m really humbled to be playing my part in supporting this amazing charity.”

The event was organised by Iconic Cycling Events and was supported by the Spire & Spoke pub and the Sprocket Science cycle repair shop in Watlington as well as Slime Cycleworks, which is also based in South Oxfordshire.

John Riddell, who owns the Spire & Spoke, was part of a team of 15 friends and colleagues. Paul McKnight, from Sprocket Science, also completed 40 repetitions. Nigel Fotherby, who is a member of the charity’s fundraising board and lives in Watlington, said: “I was here to see the first solo cyclists set off at 1am and then again at 6am to see our teams setting off.

“We’d like to thank all the riders that joined us. They did a fantastic job to help patients with cancer and their loved ones.”

Pip Dingle, fundraising manager at Maggie’s, said: “The town really came together in true Watlington spirit. Local businesses have been providing food and so many residents embraced the challenge.”