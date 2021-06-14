Mystery dinghy maker gives £2,000 proceeds to RNLI

A DONATION of £2,000 has been made to the Wargrave branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution — thanks to a mystery boat-maker.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, made a Nutshell dinghy during the coronavirus lockdown as a “labour of love” and it was sold by Bushnell Marine Services, off Watermans Way.

Paul Blair, chairman of the Wargrave RNLI branch, said: “We are most grateful to our anonymous donor and truly appreciate his generosity during these challenging times. We hope the dinghy will provide great pleasure to its new owner.”

David Gardner bought the boat last month and it will be based on the River Thames, near Lechlade in Gloucestershire. David Bushnell, a director of the marine services company, said: “It’s such a lovely, positive story for these covid times.

“Making this dinghy gave purpose and pleasure to one person during lockdown and now it will help more people with this generous gesture, donating the sale proceeds to such a worthy and appropriate cause.”