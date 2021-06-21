Charity shops returning to normal

CHARITY shops in Henley say they are almost back to normal and beginning to recover from the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Non-essential retail businesses were allowed to re-open from April 12 after being forced to close for three lockdowns.

The six charity shops in Duke Street say they lost money but are starting to see trade returning to normal.

Sabine Adams, manager of the Oxfam book shop, said: “Customers were delighted we were open again and said they had really missed us.

“We’ve had lots of donations as everyone has been clearing out their homes in lockdown. We are happy to take donations but in smaller amounts so we have time to process things.”

The store sold books online during the lockdowns to help keep money coming in.

Mrs Adams said: “It went really well and we’re still selling online but it has gone down as people want to come back in. It was good to keep the money coming in.

“I really want to thank all our new volunteers, who have been amazing.

“Some of my volunteers haven’t come back as maybe something changed for them but I’ve had enough new ones come through now so we’re fine. We couldn’t do all our work without a good team of volunteers.”

Genny Teague, assistant manager of the Thames Hospice shop, said trade was “manic” when the store re-opened.

She said: “It has slowed down a bit since then but with the warm weather it has picked up again The change has been in the level of donations. I’m not sure if people know they can still bring things in.

“We were inundated with donations during the first lockdown as people had time to clear through their things.”

Ms Teague, who has been assistant manager since 2018, said the shop had benefited from the Government’s furlough scheme and the landlord had helped with the rent.

Liz Joucla, assistant manager of the Sue Ryder shop, said the store was focusing on getting income back up to pre-pandemic levels.

She said: “It has been busy and we’ve had lots of positive feedback from customers saying they are happy we’re open again.

“We are accepting donations. Some people ring up and bring stuff in or leave bags by the door as we can’t physically take it from them.

We were originally putting them out the back for three days before putting them out in the shop but things are getting better now so we don’t have to do that.” Asia Parvez, manager of the Helen & Douglas House shop, said: “People are happy to come back and look around the store and we’ve had people of all ages come in.

“It is really picking up, especially with the warm weather. Henley is a day out and we see more people when the weather is warm. It’s a tourist area and people miss the shopping experience.

“We’re not taking as much money as prior to covid but I can see it is picking up. We will get there.”

Emily Tarrant, manager of the Cancer Research store, said: “It’s really good people are returning and all the volunteers are back.

“We have lost a lot of income so the next few months are about trying to catch up and anyone that can help will be brilliant. We are slowly getting there.”

Louise Stevens, area manager for the British Heart Foundation, which also has a shop in Duke Street, said: “We have been truly humbled by the fantastic response we have received from the public since we re-opened.

“BHF shops raised an incredible £1 million in sales on the first day of re-opening, breaking the record.

“However, as a charity we are still very much recovering from the huge impact of covid-19 and are in need of donations, particularly summer clothes and larger furniture items, to help us raise vital funds for life-saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.”