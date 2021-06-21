Couple cycle and walk 500km for charity

A COUPLE from Remenham cycled and walked 500km to help brain injured children.

Saddler Frances Roche and her husband Tim, who live on Remenham Hill, were supporting Brainwave, a charity that helps children with disabilities achieve more independence.

They are members of the Worshipful Company of Saddlers, a not-for-profit livery company, committed to saddlery, equestrianism and education which raises money for a different charity each year.

Mrs Roche, 60, said: “This year Brainwave was chosen by one of our members whose child benefitted from it and it does amazing work.”

She raised more than £1,500 individually, while the company’s donations reached almost £10,000. Mrs Roche said: “I’ve been a keen cyclist for a long time — I cycled from London to Paris for the British Legion three times and I try to do a cycling challenge every year to raise money for a good cause. This time, I decided to do a combination of both cycling and walking for two months to reach 500km.

“My husband Tim decided to join in and, having a couple of months to achieve our goal, we thought it would be easy but the weather was not really on our side. It was very cold and when it got warmer it started to rain.

“But it was worth it. You get a real sense of achievement when you do something like this. huge thank-you to all my friends who donated.”

The challenge culminated in a gathering at Moulsford Preparatory School.