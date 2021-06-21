Charity game

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
Monday, 21 June 2021
A FOOTBALL match in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance will be held at Henley Town FC’s grounds off Mill Lane on Sunday, kicking off at 12.30pm.
A team representing the charity will play a team from Exiles Vets FC, from Wellingborough.
To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/tvaa21-21-21-henleytown
21 June 2021
