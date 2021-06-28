Teacher runs length of Thames

A TEACHER ran the length of the River Thames in four days for charity.

Ed Bowden, 31, ran 180 miles, or 290km, from the source of the river, marked by a stone plinth in Trewsbury Mead, Gloucestershire, to the Thames Barrier in London, where the river finishes.

He was raising money for Wirth, a Canadian hat company which sponsors counselling sessions for people who are struggling with mental health problems.

Mr Bowden, who is head of athletic development at Shiplake College, ran 82km on the first day to Bablock in Oxfordshire.

He said: “This first part of the journey involved going through two rivers thigh height and negotiating tough terrain. I was hoping to get to Oxford on the day but I went a bit slower as the weather was very hot.”

On day two he ran 62km to Moulsford and was joined by Duncan Miller, an English teacher at the college, for 15km of the way.

Mr Bowden said: “We nearly stepped on a snake and had to run across a river to bypass a cow protecting its calves.

“We had to stop in the afternoon as the Thames Path was closed — someone had pulled an object out of the river and police were investigating to make sure it wasn’t a bomb.

“This left me behind where I wanted to be so recovery was really important to be able to make up the distance in the last two days.”

On the third day, he ran to Windsor.

He said: “From Pangbourne to Marlow, it was nice to run through somewhere I knew a lot better and I felt really positive.

“I also found a walking pole which provided a bit of support for the rest of the journey.”

On the last day of the challenge, Mr Bowden woke up early to get as far as he could in the cooler hours of the day.

“It was the longest day,” he said. “I ran 92km and finished the challenge just before 9pm. There were many more paths and tarmac, which was a welcome change from the uneven fields and marshy land.

“I ran into London and past all the famous tourist attractions to Greenwich and around the O2 Arena to the Thames Barrier.”

Mr Bowden, who joined the independent school last year, said he hadn’t really prepared for the run.

“I ran more than 2,000km last year for charity but I hadn’t done much running since then,” he said. “I knew it was going to be tough but just went for it.

“I wasn’t prepared for the heat, which is really not helpful when it comes to running such long distances. I had people supporting me throughout and some running with me for some parts of the journey, which was great.”

He raised enough money to sponsor 50 counselling sessions.

He said: “Wirth are looking to reduce the stigma around mental health. I connected with them as I was doing a master’s degree in sports psychology.

“I’m passionate about the benefits of counselling and wanted to help them as much as possible.”

In the same week, Mr Bowden and a group of colleagues from the college completed the Three Peak Challenge, which involves climbing the highest peaks in England, Wales and Scotland within 24 hours.