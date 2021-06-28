THE bus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised shopping trips for next month.

Trips to Tesco in Henley will take place on Mondays, July 5, 12, 19 and 26 and Wednesdays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Trips to Waitrose in Henley will take place on Thursdays, July 1, 8, 22, and 29. Trips to Reading Town Centre will take place on Thursday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 27.

Trips to Morrisons in Reading will take place on Tuesdays, July 6 and 20 with a pick-up time of 10am and a return time of 1.15pm.

For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteer

centre.org.uk