Monday, 28 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shopping trips

THE bus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised shopping trips for next month. 

Trips to Tesco in Henley will take place on Mondays, July 5, 12, 19 and 26 and Wednesdays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Trips to Waitrose in Henley will take place on Thursdays, July 1, 8, 22, and 29. Trips to Reading Town Centre will take place on Thursday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 27.

Trips to Morrisons in Reading will take place on Tuesdays, July 6 and 20 with a pick-up time of 10am and a return time of 1.15pm.

For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteer
centre.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33