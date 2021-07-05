Rotarians volunteer to tidy up outdoor centre for disabled children

ROTARIANS gave up their time to help a Wargrave charity by cleaning up its garden and play areas.

Members of the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh spent hours at Camp Mohawk, in Highfield Lane, a multi-functional day centre for children with disabilities.

Eighteen members of the club took part and were split into two groups to allow for social distancing.

The first group picked up leaves and laid down new wood chips in the play areas and the second one picked up branches that had been left in the woodland following tree work.

The volunteers were joined by Antony Player and Jemma Fisher, from Virgin Media. Scott Trathen, who is in charge of community service for the Rotary club, said: “We’ve had a brilliant year of helping people and we’ve done so many nice things.

“This time, we brought the wood chips in for them on a great big lorry and put them down in the playground areas.

“Some people stayed for the second shift and carried on working.

“We have found these outdoor activities to be very useful. You get outdoors and meet up with people in a safe way while helping others.

“We welcome volunteers who wish to join us for a few hours when we have a project. We get the job done better and faster.”

In November, the Rotarians planted 1,000 crocus bulbs at Camp Mohawk to mark the oganisation’s efforts to eradicate polio worldwide.