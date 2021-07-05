Ambulance fundraiser

A CHARITY match at Henley Town Football Club raised almost £1,000 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance service.

A men’s team made up of the charity’s supporters played a veteran’s side from Princes Risborough and won 3-2.

Donations were taken on the gate and spectators could also pay to take a selfie with replicas of the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League Cup and the Premier League trophy.

Former Town player Paul Searle, who now plays for the Princes Risborough vets, arranged free use of his old club’s Triangle ground off Mill Lane.

Organiser Stuart Gibson, from the air ambulance team, said: “It was a great game and we’re very thankful to Henley Town for the use of the ground.

“Anyone could end up needing the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and while you hope you never will, it’s reassuring to know that it’s there.”

The match has so far raised £950. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/tvaa21-21-21-henleytown