Charity vintage tractor run is family affair for organiser

MORE than 100 tractor enthusiasts took part in the 15th Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run on Sunday.

This year’s theme was Independence Day and about 60 vintage tractors, adorned with American flags, were driven across the Hambleden Valley in a figure of eight loop starting from Hanger Farm in Fingest.

Rev Sue Morton, from the Hambleden Valley group of churches, blessed the tractors at the start of the run, which raised more than £1,400 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Organiser Gary Anderson led the convoy on his little grey 1953 Ferguson, while his son Henry, 17, took up the rear of the convoy as mechanical and technical support driving a 1955 Series 1 Land Rover.

Mr Anderson’s wife Heley was one of the marshals who lined the route and made sure no one got lost, while his mother Barbara was part of the catering team that provided refreshments for the participants.

Mr Anderson said: “With the weather forecast as it was, we were worried people wouldn’t show up but it was great. Everyone turned up regardless of the weather, in true British spirit.

“We had a couple of minor breakdowns during the run, which is normal when driving such old vehicles, but we carried on. There was a great community spirit. I think everyone wanted to get out and do something they perceived as normal, which was lovely and we received a lot of positive feedback.

“We received a lot of cash donations with a lot more coming in and it is all for a good cause. The air ambulance kept going for the whole of the pandemic and in this climate, we were really grateful for their efforts.

“When I started the run 15 years ago, I didn’t imagine it would take off in this way.”

Mr Anderson thanked the landowners for their support.

Since it was established, the run has raised more than £60,000 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

