Museum and charity join forces

A CHARITY which stages accessible boat trips on the River Thames at Henley has struck up a partnership with the town’s River & Rowing Museum.

The Rivertime Boat Trust was already hosting journeys for disabled and disadvantaged youngsters making educational visits to the museum off Mill Meadows but now the two organisations plan to draw up a more varied programme of activities.

This will be announced later in the year and could include nature trips or visits to locks on the Henley reach to learn more about how they work, as well as art and cultural projects held in partnership with other community groups.

The charities had been discussing this for some time but began talking seriously during the coronavirus pandemic because they were forced to stop operating during the three national lockdowns and had time to think about their future.

At the moment, they offer 10 joint visits a year to groups of up to 12 young people who ride on the boat trust’s adapted river cruiser Rivertime, which also has capacity for up to five wheelchairs.

They hope to attract funding to double the number of these visits and also work with other organisations which could benefit, including schools for children with special educational needs.

Some activities could be held in partnership with care homes to bring different generations together.

Chris Barrett, the boat trust’s chairman of trustees, said: “We work with a pretty big cross-section of the community and we want to engage with it in a far greater way by dramatically expanding what we can offer.

“Nothing is agreed yet but there are lots of organisations out there with similar aims to us and I’m sure we could benefit from a more joined-up approach.”

Cathy Putz, the museum’s director, said: “A huge part of our offering is about the river so we want to be as actively involved with activities on the water as possible and to help as many young people as possible learn about it.”