Giant duck returns to fundraise for charity

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
A GIANT inflatable duck has been touring the River Thames to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The yellow duck, known as Lily, is owned by Timothy Dodd-Wilson, from Woking, and is a regular sight on the river in Henley. This season, Mr Dodd-Wilson is offering the use of a diving board attached to Lily to raise money. “I went to Wargrave where all the kids hang out and up to Sonning and Shiplake College, just to give people a bit of fun,” he said.
Mr Dodd-Wilson has already raised more than £8,000 via buckets on board and through an app that swimmers can scan on their mobile phones. He said: “Hopefully we will get to my target, which is at least £10,000.”
He will also be giving free rides on the river at the Wargrave Dunkirk Spirit village party on August 21.
To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/timothy-dodd-wilson
02 August 2021
More News:
Woman finds 70-year-old photo of her brownie pack
A FORMER member of Goring brownies has unearthed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say