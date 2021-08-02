Giant duck returns to fundraise for charity

A GIANT inflatable duck has been touring the River Thames to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The yellow duck, known as Lily, is owned by Timothy Dodd-Wilson, from Woking, and is a regular sight on the river in Henley. This season, Mr Dodd-Wilson is offering the use of a diving board attached to Lily to raise money. “I went to Wargrave where all the kids hang out and up to Sonning and Shiplake College, just to give people a bit of fun,” he said.

Mr Dodd-Wilson has already raised more than £8,000 via buckets on board and through an app that swimmers can scan on their mobile phones. He said: “Hopefully we will get to my target, which is at least £10,000.”

He will also be giving free rides on the river at the Wargrave Dunkirk Spirit village party on August 21.

