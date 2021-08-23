Tea party returns

ABOUT 40 people attended the first Fish monthly tea party in Sonning Common since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The charity in Lea Road had to cancel its parties at the village hall in Wood Lane due to the covid restrictions.

Many regulars were at the return gathering on Monday last week, despite poor weather.

Pam Gross, one of the organisers, said: “We had torrential rain showers but 40 of our clients really enjoyed the afternoon.

“They had a lot of catching up to do after being isolated for so long.

“I would like to thank all those who helped to make the afternoon such a success.

“Thanks to John Pearman for driving the bus and all the Fish drivers who offered lifts to others when the bus was full.

“To our helpers from the Knit and Natter group, who made cakes and sandwiches or donated raffle prizes and then poured tea and cleared away when it was over.

“And to others for ensuring everyone had a raffle ticket and calling out the winning numbers.”

The next party will be held at the hall on Monday, September 13.