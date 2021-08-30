Reading and Thames Valley Care4Calais Group

OUR charity was formed to provide aid to refugees in the Calais “jungle”.

Over the past year the impact of covid made the need to supply aid in the UK urgent and this pressure has now increased as we seek to welcome those fleeing Afghanistan.

Our group of volunteers supports refugee families, teenagers and young men living in the local area.

These people often have little more than the clothes they arrived in and with no money or right to work, life is tough.

While waiting for their asylum claims to be processed, which usually takes around a year, they have no right to work or access to funds. We provide direct aid by gathering donations of clothing, shoes, toiletries, food etc.

We also try to help integration and relieve boredom by organising English lessons, play sessions, football groups and other social activities.

Wherever possible, we aim to be sustainable, sourcing second-hand items. We refurbish bikes so people can ride to food banks.

We collect old phones and laptops and have a project to help get internet access for the families we support.

Internet access is deemed a luxury and not supplied by housing providers and yet our friends need to respond to Home Office queries, access medical appointments and education online and use it to keep in touch with family.

We also fundraise for hard-to-get items such as new underwear, toiletries and bras.

We’re always looking to create partnerships with local groups and services. If you think you might have friends who would like to support our aid there are three key ways to assist:

1. Donations. Good quality second-hand clothes and shoes — most of those we support are young and generally wear small/medium sizes; new underwear and socks’; toiletries, shower gel, shampoo, razors, deodorant, combs, make-up etc; sports clothes and football boots; large pans; suitcases and backpacks; working smartphones/iPads/laptops with chargers.

2. Volunteers. Our volunteers help in many ways, including gathering and sorting donations, distributing direct aid, befriending our guests and sharing coffee or taking a walk together, teaching English and assisting at a weekly drop-in social session.

3. Fundraising. There are some things we need to buy, such as underwear and wifi hubs.

For more information or make a donation, visit https://care4calais.org or email

Reading@care4Calais.org

If you think you or your group would like to get involved or would like more information, please let me know. Tel. 07950 807285.

Sam Jonkers, regional lead