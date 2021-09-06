Good coffee

New charity begins offering boat trips for disabled
A CHARITY that offers trips on the River Thames ... [more]
Monday, 06 September 2021
A COFFEE morning in aid of cancer charity Macmillan will take place at Orchard Walk off Love Lane, Watlington, on September 18.
Last year’s event raised more than £450.
For more information, contact the organiser Hilary Bennett on 07800 824705.
06 September 2021
