Rivertime Boat Trust / Bluebells

EIGHT people with dementia were given a two-hour cruise on the River Thames.

The trip for clients of the Bluebells day centre in Henley was organised by the Rivertime Boat Trust, which provides river trips for disabled people on its adapted river cruiser Rivertime.

Town councillor Glen Lambert, who is chairman of Bluebells, said: “Respite care is absolutely central to our mission as a charity but we are acutely aware of the enormous good we can do for our guests, particularly when we are able to organise day trips like this.

“When caring for my father, I learned quickly that the emotional boost and positivity a fun day out gave him, lasted far longer than his memory of the day itself.

“We understand this well at Bluebells and it is fantastic that organisations like the Henley Lions Club, which generously provided the funding, understand it too. I’d like to thank the Rivertime Boat Trust, the Henley HandyBus, the Henley Lions and our staff and volunteers on the day.”

Suri Poulos, the charity’s co-ordinator, said: “They had a lovely time. Two of the people attending were in wheelchairs so it was great to be able to offer something like this to them.

“It was really nice for them to get out and be by the water for a few hours and that meant their families could also have a day off. That is what is so nice about our service — we can’t cure the disease but we can offer some respite care and some ways to deal with it.”

Anna Colivicchi