Good books

Monday, 06 September 2021
THE Fish charity in Sonning Common has said thank you for an anonymous donation via World of Books.
World of Books is a retailer which paid 5p for each of the 731kg of books from the donor, making a total of £36.55 for the charity, which is based in Lea Road.
