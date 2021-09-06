Monday, 06 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Good books

THE Fish charity in Sonning Common has said thank you for an anonymous donation via World of Books.

World of Books is a retailer which paid 5p for each of the 731kg of books from the donor, making a total of £36.55 for the charity, which is based in Lea Road.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33