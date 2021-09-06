Monday, 06 September 2021

Prize raffle for nursery

GREENSHOOTS at Manor Farm in Peppard has announced the prizes for its summer raffle on Saturday, September 18. 

The garden nursery is part of the Ways and Means Trust, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health.

The raffle is in partnership with Bicester Hotel & Spa Swimathon.

Prizes include a 25-minute flight in a 1929 Pietenpol Air Camper, a vintage open cockpit aeroplane, four golf passes to Bicester Golf Club, four day passes to Bicester Hotel & Space, a Laithwaites mixed box of wine and a meal for two at the Moderation restaurant in Caversham. 

The charity hopes to raise at least  £2,500. 

Raffle tickets cost £1 each and are available from www.justgiving.com/fund
raising/bicester-hotel-golf-and-spa-2021-swimathon 

