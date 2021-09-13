Monday, 13 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Phone hitch

THE Fish charity in Sonning Common had issues with its phone on Thursday last week. 

People were unable to spreak to anyone at the charity in Lea Road due to issues with the Voipfone service and were encouraged to leave a message instead.

The issue has now been resolved.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33