Phone hitch

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
THE Fish charity in Sonning Common had issues with its phone on Thursday last week.
People were unable to spreak to anyone at the charity in Lea Road due to issues with the Voipfone service and were encouraged to leave a message instead.
The issue has now been resolved.
13 September 2021
More News:
‘Inspirational’ nurse shortlisted for national care award
A NURSE has been shortlisted in the National Care ... [more]
POLL: Have your say