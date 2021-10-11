Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity run

A 10KM run in Watlington raised more than £4,100 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The run was organised by Rosie Wotherspoon, 21, whose father Malcolm was diagnosed with the disease in February.

About 10 people took part in the run, which started and finished at the recreation ground in Love Lane.  

The Orange Bakery and the Granary Café, both in High Street, sold buns and cakes.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33