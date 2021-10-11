Charity run

A 10KM run in Watlington raised more than £4,100 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The run was organised by Rosie Wotherspoon, 21, whose father Malcolm was diagnosed with the disease in February.

About 10 people took part in the run, which started and finished at the recreation ground in Love Lane.

The Orange Bakery and the Granary Café, both in High Street, sold buns and cakes.