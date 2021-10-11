Potter’s teach-in raises money for dementia charity

AN artist raised almost £400 for charity by holding a pottery day.

Debbie Page, 60, of Wood Lane, Kidmore End, held the event in the village’s parish room.

About 42 people attended and were invited to prepare clay, cut out tile shapes and decorate their creations using wooden stamps, leaves and lace.

A total of £377.62 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Society, a care and research charity for people with dementia and their carers.

Mrs Page said the charity had a special place in her heart as her parents are supported by their local branch because her mother has dementia.

She said: “This was especially important to them during the lockdowns of last year. My sister, Helen, ran the London Marathon in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and I wanted to help too but without the running.”

She said the participants were aged from four upwards.

“I think I’m safe in saying everyone had a fun time,” said Mrs Page. “Other people also very kindly donated, even though they couldn’t join us on the day. I couldn’t have done this without the support of my neighbours and friends, so I want to thank everyone, especially Caroline Aldridge for helping throughout the day.”

A raffle was also held at the event. A moon jar made by Mrs Page was won by villager Kate White and a pasta maker donated by Caroline Aslan was won by fellow resident Nicky Layfield.