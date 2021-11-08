Gym owner raises £12,500 with fitness challenge

A GYM owner from Henley raised more than £12,500 for a charity that helps children and young adults with autism.

Adam Lubbock, 29, travelled 33,000m on a skiing machine and 33,000m on a bike ergometer, ran 33,000m and did 1,000 burpees in one day. Every metre represented one of the 100,000 children that Music for Autism has helped since it began in 2002.

The charity was founded by his parents, John and Christine, after another of their four sons, Ali, now 28, was diagnosed with autism. They wanted to share their love of music with people like him and their families.

The charity funds concerts and supports special units and schools for children with autism, helping to equip sensory rooms and providing transport and supplies.

Mr Lubbock, who runs the ADVHQ gym off Newtown Road, said: “The charity is very close to my heart. Ali managed to make an appearance on the day and had a go on the bike. It was the best moment of the day. It’s quite rare for him to make a public appearance and be totally comfortable with it but he felt the love and that made it worth it. There were lots of people supporting me, including many people from the gym, and friends and family.”

Mr Lubbock started the challenge at 5.30am and finished at 3.30pm, doing it all at the gym except the run, which was a number of laps of a route from the gym to Hambleden Lock and back.

About 60 people turned up during the day to support him, including his father. His other brothers, Dan, 43, and Patrick, 42, joined him on some of the run.

Mr Lubbock said: “The support was absolutely incredible. There were people cheering me on at the bridge and at Leander as well as people by the lock. Running down the hill towards the gym for the final time was one of the best moments of the challenge as there were so many people waiting for me. I was blown away by the support.

“When I said I wanted to do this challenge, everyone I talked to thought I was mad. The training was tough and finding the time to train and fit it around work wasn’t easy but I’m lucky to be fit enough to be able to do it.

“I think the 1,000 burpees made people dig a little deeper as I don’t think many people would manage it and I found the last ones quite hard. Initially I was only planning to raise around £3,000 so I’m so pleased.”

Mr Lubbock, who has played for both the Henley Hawks and Henley Cricket Club, used to be the rugby and strength and conditioning coach at The Henley College.

He has been running the gym with his fiancée Rose Jackson since 2017.