Couple sell Christmas cards of paintings in aid of church

A COUPLE from Watlington have been painting watercolours to raise money for the village church.

Jane and Stephen Pawlyn, who live on the corner of Brookside and Cuxham Road, painted four different scenes of the town and will be selling them as Christmas cards.

They aim to sell at least 1,000 to raise money for new glass doors at St Leonard’s.

The cards portray scenes including snowy views of the high street, the allotments, Couching Street and the church.

Mrs Pawlyn, who is a member of the Friends of St Leonard’s, said: “My husband and I have been painting Christmas cards for three years now and it has always been scenes of Watlington.

“We have two new designs this year. One is a picture of the altar at St Leonard’s and the other is the north end of the High Street in the snow.

“I’ve been painting my whole life and I enjoy landscapes in particular. Some members of my family used to paint and I started when I was at school and realised it was something I was quite good at.

“The Friends are involved in raising money for the fabric of the church and in the past we have funded new bells, stone works and windows.

“Our next goal is new painted glass doors and we hope that we can raise as much money as possible with these cards.”

Mr Pawlyn said: “I started painting when I retired and feel my strength is watercolours.

“I enjoy geometric shapes and abstract figures rather than more realistic images.”

Last year, the couple raised more than £300 for the church. A pack of 10 cards costs £5. For more information, call (01491) 612530.

• The Friends are organising a Christmas tree festival at the church, which will be launched on Sunday, December 5 at 3pm when Father Christmas will switch on the lights on the trees. The festival will be open daily from 2pm to 4.30pm until December 21.