Charity donation

A charity which supports young people and adults with a learning disability in Henley has received a donation of £100 and a gardening planter.

The gifts to the Brandon Trust in Gainsborough Road were made by Ralph Barnes, who recently moved away from Henley after living in the town for 81 years.

David Eggleton (pictured, centre), who cleared Mr Barnes’s house, presented the money, which will be used to buy flower bulbs.

Mr Eggleton said: “When I do these house clearances, I pick up bits and pieces which can be useful to other organisations and charities and ask if they can be donated to them.

“I knew the charity wanted a planter but when covid hit they couldn’t get one.”

