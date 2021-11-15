Monday, 15 November 2021

Feet first

SIX care workers raised £450 by taking part in a 7km charity walk.

The group, who work at the Henley Manor Care Home in Mill Lane, Henley, completed the memory walk at Painshill Park in Cobham in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

General manager Ellie Faramarzian, who was one of the walkers, said: “It was important to us to take part in our nearest memory walk as the Alzheimer's Society is a fantastic charity close to our heart.

“The team and I had a great day walking. There was a fantastic atmosphere.”

Pictured, left to right, are Ellie Faramarzian, Kevin Crook, Charlotte Bennett, Hannah Buckett and Serap Rigby

