Charity sale

Monday, 22 November 2021

A FAIR in aid of the Rivertime Boat Trust will be held at Peppard War Memorial Hall from 11am to 3pm on Sunday.

Jewellery, shoes and boots, soft toys and Christmas decorations will be on sale at the hall in Gallowstree Road. Tea and cake will be available.

The trust’s adapted boat Rivertime offers disabled and disadvantaged adults, children and young people a chance to enjoy the River Thames.

