Wreath class

CHRISTMAS wreath-making workshops will be held at Camp Mohawk in Wargrave on Thursday, December 9.

Marc Allridge and James Barton, founders of Cherubs Floral Design, will give the two sessions, which will be held from 1pm to 4pm and from 6pm to 9pm.

Tickets cost £55, including drinks and refreshments, and are available by emailing Samantha Rosier on samantha@campmohawk.

org.uk

Proceeds will go to Camp Mohawk, which is a multi-functional day centre for children with special needs and their families.