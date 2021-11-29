Monday, 29 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wreath class

CHRISTMAS wreath-making workshops will be held at Camp Mohawk in Wargrave on Thursday, December 9.

Marc Allridge and James Barton, founders of Cherubs Floral Design, will give the two sessions, which will be held from 1pm to 4pm and from 6pm to 9pm.

Tickets cost £55, including drinks and refreshments, and are available by emailing Samantha Rosier on samantha@campmohawk.
org.uk

Proceeds will go to Camp Mohawk, which is a multi-functional day centre for children with special needs and their families.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33