Shopping trip dates

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised shopping trips for next month.

On Mondays, December 6, 13, 20 and 27 the bus will visit Tesco in Henley and on Thursdays, December 9 and 30 it will go to Waitrose.

There will also be a visit to Henley farmers’ market on Thursday, December 23.

The bus will pick up passengers from home at 9am. Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

On Wednesday, December 1 and Thursday, December 16 there will be a trip to Reading town centre with trips to Morrisons and Lidl in Reading on Tuesdays, December 7 and 21 with a pick-up time of 10am and a return time of 1.15pm.

There will be an additional £8 trip to Marks & Spencer in Camberley on Thursday, December 2 with a pick-up time of 9.30am and a return time of 1.30pm.

A £10 trip to the Longacres Garden Centre in Bagshot will take place on Tuesday, December 14 with a pick-up time of 9.30am and a return time of 2pm.

For more information, call 0118 972 3986.