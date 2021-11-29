Monday, 29 November 2021

Boost for boat trust

A TOTAL of £1,500 was raised at a charity fair in Peppard.

The event at the War Memorial Hall was organised by the Phyllis Court Charity Action Group in aid of the Rivertime Boat Trust.

There were stalls selling footwear, jewellery, soft toys and Christmas decorations.

Sonning Common parish councillor Diana Pearman, who chairs the group, said: “Stallholders included Hotfooted Shoes and Nadieh jewellery.

“A Christmas decoration stall and tombola, with fabulous prizes, together with the sale of cake made by the team and drinks, meant it was a very cordial afternoon. Thanks to one and all.”

Greg Wilkinson, skipper of the trust’s adapted boat Rivertime, which offers disabled people a chance to enjoy the River Thames, said: “Please pass on my enormous thanks. I hope everyone enjoyed it.

“The total raised is brilliant and will pay for something like a full week or more of river trips next year. That’s a lot of smiling faces.”

