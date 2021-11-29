Smart Works Reading raised more than £8,000 at a charity fashion brunch at Badgemore Park in Henley. Stylist and writer Virginia Chadwyck-Healey, an ambassador for the charity, hosted a panel discussion with Scamp & Dude founder Jo Tutchener-Sharp and Pip Durell, founder of With Nothing Underneath. More than 80 people attended the shopping event followed by brunch, a question and answer session and an auction. Sarah Burns, who chairs the charity, said: “The event was jam-packed with supporters and it was a real pleasure to have some of our corporate supporters along to help things run smoothly.” Reading is one of seven Smart Work centres in the UK, helping women in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire returning to work with styling and interview coaching. Pictured are Virginia Chadwyck-Healey, Sarah Burns, Jo Tutchener-Sharp and Pip Durell