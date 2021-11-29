THE Henley Santa Fun Run will take place on Sunday, December 12.

It is being organised by Mayor Sarah Miller with help from Rupert House School and Henley Royal Regatta.

There is a 1km route and a 4km route both starting and finishing at Leander Club.

All proceeds will go to the Mayor’s charities, which are the Henley Regatta for the Disabled, the Henley Plastic Reduction campaign and the Royal British Legion.

Participants will be given a free Santa hat and hot chocolate and mince pies will be served at the finish.

To register for the run, visit santaontherun.co.uk