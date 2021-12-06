Monday, 06 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Food appeal

THE Henley food bank is running low on items.

It needs gifts of cereals, long life milk, tea and coffee, squash, beans, pasta sauces and tinned vegetables.

Donations can be made at Tesco in Reading Road or at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place between 10am and 2pm.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33