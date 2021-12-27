Charity volunteers happy to hold Christmas lunch again

ABOUT 35 people enjoyed the eighth annual Christmas lunch organised by the Henley branch of Parkinson’s UK.

The event at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests enjoyed a traditional turkey dinner and Christmas pudding and there was a raffle with prizes including wine, chocolate and a hamper.

Henley Mayor Sarah Miller and her partner Carolyn Ahara joined the service users and carers.

The branch, which has about 70 members, was founded in 2012 by Terry Dudeney, a retired GP from Rotherfield Greys, after a friend, David Jefferson, developed Parkinson’s. The disease is caused by a loss of nerve cells and can cause involuntary shaking, loss of memory and slow movement.

Mr Dudeney, who is the vice-chairman of the branch, said: “We’re thrilled to bits to be back. We were fearful with Omicron that the event could be cancelled again but we just kept quiet and assumed we could go through with it.

“We have a vibrant group of members but not all of them could attend due to covid. The Christ Church Centre does a classic Christmas dinner.”

The group meets at the centre on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm.