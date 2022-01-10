Animal calls

Photographer wins award for image of nature overcoming man
A PICTURE of an old blacksmith’s hut won a ... [more]
Monday, 10 January 2022
A TOTAL of 2,034 incidents in Oxfordshire were reported to the RSPCA’s emergency hotline during 2021.
These included an overweight hedgehog that was found stuck in an open drain in August and freed.
The figure for Berkshire was 3,361 and the incidents included a fallow deer that was freed after being trapped between a tree and a concrete post in Reading in February.
10 January 2022
