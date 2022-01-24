£1,500 boost for defibrillator charity after mother’s plea

A CHARITY which provides defibrillators in the Henley area has received donations totalling almost £1,500 following an appeal in the Standard.

Sarah Roberts, who founded the Millie’s Dream appeal in 2013, says she hopes to pay for the 77th device to be installed at the “top shops”, off Greys Road, Henley.

She says this is a “blackspot” as there is no publicly available defibrillator close to what is a large residential area.

Mrs Roberts began receiving more donations after the Henley Standard revealed last month that the charity had almost closed due to a combination of fewer donations during the coronavirus pandemic and the cost of having to replace parts and batteries in many of its existing devices.

Only a grant of £7,000 from the Wates Foundation meant the charity could continue.

Now Mrs Roberts is leading a fundraising drive to safeguard its long-term future.

Mrs Roberts, 52, who lives in King’s Road, Henley, with her daughter Millie, 14, after whom the appeal is named, said: “All charities, big and small, are struggling at the moment with the pandemic.

“People’s minds have been tied up with the increase in utility bills and then Christmas and looking after friends and family, so they do not have the time to go online and donate.

“Your article clearly touched people’s hearts because we have had a further £1,450 donated.

“This will be enough to purchase and install a defibrillator which will hopefully be placed at the ‘top shops’, a blackspot. There are numerous blackspots around Henley and that’s probably one of the biggest.

“There is quite a significant population in that part of Henley so to have a defibrillator there is another step closer to Henley being heart-safe.

“It is really heart-warming and exciting that people continue to support us and see how important it is to have these defibrillators in the community and I want to give them my heartfelt thanks.”

Millie’s Dream is in the process of replacing the defibrillator at Rupert House School in Bell Street, which was used to save the life of a man who collapsed outside Bagatelle Toys nearby.

It has also recently replaced all the handles on the older defibrillator boxes, which means they are now easier to open, and is in talks with Binfield Heath Parish Council about installing two devices in the village.

Liam and Ryan Simpson-Trotman, owners of Orwells in Shiplake Row, have also approached Millie’s Dream about purchasing a device to have at their restaurant.

Mrs Roberts, who is clinical director of the Active VIII physiotherapy clinic in West Street, Henley, said she hopes to stage a defibrillator awareness day in Henley market place in spring.

She said: “We hope to have some paramedics there so we can train people on how to use a defibrillator and to answer any questions so people are not scared of them.

“We will also be writing to some of the small companies in the town to help maintain the defibrillators on an annual basis.”

Last month, the Henley Standard reported how a group of 10 volunteers had been formed to ensure 35 of the devices are maintained.

They are led by David Wright, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, whose life was saved by a defibrillator after he collapsed while playing squash at Henley leisure centre in October 2019.

If you want to donate, the Millie’s Dream community account is based at Barclays Bank in Hart Street, Henley, with the sort code 20-39-53 and account number 23727610.