Volunteers still helping Afghans

THE Afghan refugee crisis will continue for up to another year, says a charity worker.

Sam Jonkers, from Henley, is regional lead for Care4Calais, which is helping families who were brought to Britain after the Taliban took control of their homeland.

The charity is looking after about 600 refugees and many of them are still in hotels while temporary housing is sought.

Mrs Jonkers, who owns Jonkers Rare Books in Hart Street, said: “We are still looking at a back-up from covid which has slowed down the asylum process.

“With the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, I expect us to keep working with refugees in hotels for the next nine to 12 months.

“We are looking after about 600 people now. We have had a few families who were found homes in other areas but we are still needed to give ongoing support. One of our current projects is refurbishing old smartphones and laptops. We have a team of three people who are wiping them and making sure they are free to use. So if anyone has been given a new smart-phone or laptop and is looking to get rid of their old one, please donate them. We are also after bicycles, which are great for physical and mental health as well as travel.”

At Christmas, the charity handed presents to about 700 refugees in Reading and the surrounding areas.

Mrs Jonkers said: “We did two major things before Christmas. We took a group of 30 people to a performance of A Christmas Carol after Reading Rep Theatre gave us tickets. It was brilliantly done and many had not been to the theatre before.

“I spent the whole time looking at their faces and the interval ice creams were a big hit. The other thing we did was some welfare checks as, while we were all allowed to celebrate with our families, the refugee families would have been having a difficult time and feeling isolated as a lot of the agencies and councils that would normally help them were off for the Christmas period.”

Mrs Jonkers said the charity has been able to attract about 60 volunteers, many from the Henley area, to provide support.

She said: “We are still doing lots of work as there are plenty of people to help. Most refugees are still in holding hotels and haven’t been able to find private accommodation.

“We have got weekly English lessons running in four sites and a fifth is about to go live. We have also been running hair salons so we can cut people’s hair through volunteer participation.”

To volunteer or make a donation, email reading@care4calais.org