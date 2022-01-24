Shop donates £1,000 to Chiltern Centre

LAURENCE Menswear has raised £1,000 for charity.

Money was raised at the Henley Christmas Festival and was donated to the Chiltern Centre which offers respite for families of disabled young adults. The centre organises day trips and nights away for the youngsters.

Laurence Morris said: “At the Christmas festival we sold mulled wine and mince pies and we raised £800. Since then we have topped it up to £1,000 from the Menswear shop.

“It is such a worthwhile cause and is fantastic for the community and for the families that they help. We will always support a charity each year at the Christmas Festival. It is too early to say yet which charity we will choose for 2022.”

As Mr Morris handed the cheque to support staff Pippa Morton he said, “It has been such a pleasure to help, all of the staff do such a great job.”

Ms Morton said “We are thinking of perhaps getting a new vehicle for the young people. We aquired a mini van recently which has been so helpful in getting everyone out.

“We might use the money for a day trip, we really want to take everyone to Longleat Safari Park on a weekend soon. We love to go swimming and bowling, next week we are going to the cinema to see the new Spiderman movie.

The young adults and the carers from the Chiltern Centre which is based in Greys Road, went for a coffee at Costa next door and then shopping after recieving the cheque.

Riya Stannard, support staff said: “They all stayed over last night and we did lots of fun activities. Lauren didn’t have college today so she made the most of the morning to have a well needed lie in. They all wake up at different times. This is Harrison’s first week with us which is very exciting.

“Our young adults here love to listen to music. Lauren’s favourite genre are musicals, especially High School Musical and Mumma Mia, she is also partial to 90s pop. Dan loves the Footloose soundtrack. Waquas enjoys listening to Taylor Swift and Beyonce.”

Notes: Chiltern Centre have asked that young adults they support names are not included in the article.

Captions:

2201150- 2201153: left to right: Laurence Morris, Daniel, Pippa Morton, Donna Long, Harrison, Ria Stannard and Emma Lerche-Thomsen below: Lauren, Waquas