Busy air ambulance

THE Thames Valley Air Ambulance was called out 2,880 times in 2021.

A total of 640 call-outs was in Oxfordshire, 1,125 in Berkshire and 1,018 in Buckinghamshire with the crews delivering critical care to 1,819 patients.

The incidents included 922 cardiac arrests, 643 medical emergencies, 493 accidental emergencies and 367 road crashes. The busiest month was December with 295 call-outs.

Adam Panter, chief operating officer at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “Behind these statistics are the stories of real people, each going through possibly the worst day of their lives.

“Thanks to our supporters, we have been able to be there when it matters most.

“We couldn’t have done it without the generosity of our community, who have kept us going throughout the twists and turns of 2021.”