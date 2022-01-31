Children improve reading skills with help from dog

A DOG has been helping children at Sonning Common Primary School with their reading.

Carla, a five-year-old golden retriever, visits the pupils at the Grove Road school once a week and listens to them read.

This is part of an initiative called “Read2Dogs” organised by the Oxfordshire charity Pets as Therapy, which helps improve the health and wellbeing of people through visits from animals.

Lisa Baillie, the school’s French teacher, organised the sessions, which take place every Monday morning to help children feel more confident with their literacy skills.

She said: “The value of Read2Dogs is in its simplicity.

Many children seem naturally comfortable in the presence of dogs and by using this special relationship it can enhance literacy skills by encouraging reading in a relaxed environment with dog and children sitting together.”

Meanwhile, the school has received an £1,800 grant for an after-school Japanese language class on Wednesdays.

Michiko Sekiguchi, the school’s lunchtime supervisor, has been teaching the class for a few weeks following a Japanese language day that was held at the school in July.

The grant, which was awarded by the Japan Foundation, will be used to buy materials such as games and exercise books.

Mrs Baillie said: “I teach French and sometimes Spanish but I wanted to expose the children to something a bit different.”