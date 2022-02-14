Children support charity shops

PUPILS at a Henley school organised a charity day for a children’s hospice.

The children in Amazon House at Rupert House School in Bell Street were raising money for Helen and Douglas House in Oxford. They were allowed to wear casual clothes to school but had to include one item they had bought in a charity shop.

They also had to take in an item, such as a book, toy or item of clothing, to donate to the Helen and Douglas House shop in Duke Street or donate cash.

The pupils raised more tham £60 and had 33 bags full of donated clothes and books which they took to the shop.

Headteacher Nick Armitage said: “It is so important that children understand the role the charity shops play in encouraging us to reuse and recycle items and the ways in which we can support charity by donating to and buying from the shops. The pupils had great fun talking about their experiences of browsing the local charity shops and hunting for things to wear to school. I am proud of the them for wanting to support Helen and Douglas House and the other charity shops and for coming up with such an engaging and unique idea for a fundraising event. Thank you to everyone who donated.”

The children chose the charity after being given a talk by Kathy Shackleton, 71, whose granddaughters, Zahra and Sophia Sheikh, are in Amazon House and who volunteers at the Helen and Douglas House charity shop.

She said: “They were very attentive and listened well. Terminal illness is a very difficult subject to discuss with the very young children because you don’t want to cause them distress.”