Tenants move into trust’s new homes for social rent

TENANTS have moved into the first new properties to be built by the Henley and District Housing Trust in 30 years.

The trust spent £900,000 building the pair of two-bedroom houses on its own land in Greys Green.

Half of the money was provided in the form of a grant from South Oxfordshire District Council.

The cottages are adjacent to five of the trust’s existing cottages, which were donated by the Brunner family, who lived at Greys Court.

They are named Felix Lodge and Phillimore cottage after Felix Brunner and Lord Phillimore, who gave properties to the trust.

Each cottage has spacious living rooms and a modern fitted kitchen downstairs and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs as well as a small garden to the rear.

Susie Longshaw has moved into Felix Lodge with her five-year-old daughter Isla. She grew up in Sonning Common and her family now live in Emmer Green. She works at the Hot Gossip coffee house in Reading Road, Henley, and with StageWorks, a Henley performing arts school.

Ms Longshaw said: “I’m not in a position money-wise to be a private tenant so to get something like this is amazing.

“We were living in a flat in Cholsey previously but my daughter is growing and we needed a house. To have a garden as well is amazing.

“It’s great to be able to move back nearer to my family and friends. I want to say a huge thank-you to the trust for giving me this opportunity. It’s an amazing house.”

The trust is a non-profit housing provider which owns 75 properties in the Henley area which are occupied by tenants paying social rent.

Social rent is calculated using a government formula based on relative property values and relative local earnings.

It tends to be about half of the market rate, which is about £600 a month for a two-bedroom property in Henley, and is lower than affordable rent levels, which are 80 per cent of the market rate for an area. This is the first time since the Nineties the trust has built its own properties rather than buying.

The properties were built by Butler & Proctor, of Checkendon.

The trust is now planning to convert a house in Leaver Road, Henley, into two one-bedroom flats with the construction of a side extension. Work is set to commence this year.

Linda Collison, chief executive of the trust, said: “We’re delighted to be able to provide new homes for two little families.

“We’re happy they’re ready and fit in with the neighbouring properties. They look amazing.

“We’re really happy we’ve been able to do this without taking affordable houses off the market. We’re trying to develop on our own land rather than purchasing, which is important.”