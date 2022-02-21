THE historic almshouses in St Mary’s Churchyard in Henley are part of the character of the town.

In the shadow of the “town church”, they were built to help disadvantaged local people.

Today, they are administered by the Henley Municipal Charities and continue to provide accommodation to those most in need.

The cosy character of these listed cottages remains but inside they have been refurbished with new kitchens and shower rooms.

Each one has two reception rooms and one bedroom, making them suitable for only for single occupancy. The cottages provide homes for local people who are able to live independently.

Present and previous occupants include those who have formerly lived in tied accommodation or park homes and, through no fault of their own, have fallen into difficulty as a result of ill health or other problems. Due to the historic almshouses charter, applicants must currently live in Henley, Rotherfield Greys or Bix and be able to demonstrate a strong connection to the town.

Careful thought is given to find suitable residents, who are required to observe the terms of the licence to occupy agreement and meet the financial criteria at all times.

Should they fail to do so while occupying an almshouse, they will be required to leave.

Anyone who feels they may be suitable for an almshouse is invited to email info@henleymcharities.com with brief details and an application will be considered.

There are currently two single occupancy two-storey almshouses available.

Wendy Bowsher