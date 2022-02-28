Monday, 28 February 2022

School quiz

THE parent-teacher association at Peppard Primary School is to hold a community quiz to raise money.

This will take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on Friday, April 1. Teams can have up to  eight people.

For more information, email lisasilver81@hotmail.com

