School quiz

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
THE parent-teacher association at Peppard Primary School is to hold a community quiz to raise money.
This will take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on Friday, April 1. Teams can have up to eight people.
For more information, email lisasilver81@hotmail.com
28 February 2022
More News:
WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Climate group receives ‘heroes’ award from High Sheriff
WATLINGTON climate action group has received an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say